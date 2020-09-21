Florida Gov: We will defund cities that want to defund the police

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis proposed the “boldest and most comprehensive” legislation to address violent and disorderly assemblies and attacks on police officers Monday.

DeSantis said the Combating Violence, Disorder and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act is in response to the nationwide violence that has stemmed from anti-police protests.

DeSantis says the bill lays out “clear and predictable penalties” for those in Florida who participate in violent assemblies. It categorizes funding or participating in violent assemblies, tearing down monuments, and blocking traffic as felonies.

DeSantis said the bill would also allow the state to withhold state funding to local municipalities that ‘defund’ their police departments.

“We’re not going to permit local municipalities to ‘defund the police,’ or Florida will defund you.”

