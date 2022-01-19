Florida law could shield whites from ‘discomfort’ of racist past

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 file photo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appealed a judge’s ruling that the governor exceeded his authority in ordering school boards not to impose strict mask requirements on students to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The governor’s lawyers took their case Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 to the 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A bill pushed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that would prohibit public schools and private businesses from making white people feel “discomfort” when they teach students or train employees about discrimination in the nation’s past received its first approval.

It takes aim at critical race theory though it doesn’t mention it explicitly.

Many Republicans view the concepts underlying critical race theory as an effort to rewrite American history and convince white people that they are inherently racist.

Florida’s Senate Education Committee approved the bill on party lines Tuesday, with Republicans in favor and Democrats against.

Democrats argued the bill isn’t needed. DeSantis called critical race theory “crap” last month and said he would seek legislation that would let parents sue schools and employees sue employers if they were subject to its teachings.