HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WTVO) — A Florida man was arrested after he called and asked police to test his methamphetamine, to verify its authenticity.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas Colucci called police on Thursday to ask if officers could test meth he had recently purchased.

Police said they met with Colucci, who said he had just purchased the drugs from a man at a local bar, but after testing it, he believed it was actually bath salts.

Colucci told police he was an experienced drug user and “knew what it should feel like,” authorities said.

He gave deputies two baggies of a white crystal-like powder and told them he did not want other people to purchase “fake” methamphetamine from the dealer, police said, but was unable to give a name or contact info for that person.

When the substance tested positive for methamphetamine, Colucci was arrested.

He was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.