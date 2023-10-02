BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WTVO) — A 23-year-old man was arrested last Friday after he allegedly killed an 81-year-old security guard who was working at a senior residential community.

Jeremy Patterson is suspected of killing 81-year-old Ed Mead, a security guard working at High Point, a 55-and-up golf community, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation into the suspected murder began after officials responded to the entrance of High Point community for a reported medical emergency around 10:15 p.m. last Thursday.

“We dispatched fire rescue,” Denise Moloney of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said, according to WFLA. “When fire rescue got there, it was quickly determined it was a crime, not just a medical emergency.”

Mead was found at the scene, he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“We dispatched detectives, deputies, [and] locked down the area,” said Moloney. “Using video surveillance and witness statements our detectives were able to identify a suspect very quickly.”

Patterson was apprehended in a wooded area near the community the following day, according to police. He was taken into custody without incident.

High Point residents expressed regret to WFLA. “It’s disturbing,” said resident Arlene Dyer. “It’s disturbing that I had the opportunity to get him and I didn’t.”

Dyer alleged that she saw a man matching Patterson’s description walking by her home around 9:15 a.m. Friday.

“I called 911,” said Dyer. “I said, ‘he’s in my sights, but he’s walking really fast.’”

‘”I’m going to lose him,”‘ Dyer said later to dispatchers. “Do you want me to stop him?” The dispatchers replied no, according to Dyer.

Debby Ribbe alleged she saw Patterson four hours before the murder took place, according to WFLA.

“The strange kid walked past our trailer with his head down on his phone,” she said. “So my boyfriend said, ‘Look at that jerk,’ not thinking this was the killer.”

Patterson was booked into the Hernando County Jail, according to Law and Crime.