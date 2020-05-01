Florida man rapes victim, burns her hair with cigarette, search for accomplice underway

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Marion County man who offered a woman a ride to her aunt’s house, raped and drugged her along with an accomplice.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the attack happened on Jan. 5 when the victim wanted to move from Orange County to her aunt’s house in Marion County. Her aunt sent her the Facebook page for a man she knew, 28‐year‐old Efthimios Michael Zachary Mikedis, who could drive her.

Mikedis arrived with Robert McDaniel in a vehicle driven by Mikedis’ mother. The victim described Mikedis as a man “you’d be instantly scared of,” according to the report.

According to authorities, the victim told Mikedis she did not want to go, but Mikedis told her she had to. Once the victim was in the vehicle, Mikedis forced an unknown substance into her mouth and told her “why don’t you just stay here?”

Authorities say the victim began to blackout after being given the unknown substance and was sexually assaulted by both men.

The victim was transported to a residence, where she was led into a camper on the back of the property.

When the victim woke up she attempted to call an Uber, but before she was able to Mikedis woke up and forced another unknown substance into her mouth, the police report read. The victim began hallucinate.

Mikedis then burned her hair with a cigarette and held a pair of scissors to her throat while dragging her across the property.

He punched her in the back of the head, grabbed her by her hair, and forced her into the vehicle driven by his mother, police say. The victim was driven to a Winn Dixie parking lot and forced out of the car.

Mikedis was arrested on Thursday on one count of sexual battery and he is being held in the Marion County Jail.

If you have any information about Robert McDaniel, please call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-368-3535. More arrests and charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

