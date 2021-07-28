Florida man sentenced for setting store on fire during Floyd unrest

TAMPA (WFLA) – A man who set fire to a Tampa Champs Sports store during unrest that followed protests over the death of George Floyd has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Terrance Lee Hester surrendered to federal authorities in Oswego, New York, in July 2020.
Video released by the Tampa Police Department last year identified Hester throwing a burning T-shirt into the store window the night of the riots. The DOJ said the building became fully engulfed in fire, resulting in an estimated $1.25 million in damages to the Champs store and other businesses in the plaza.
Hester Jr. pleaded guilty in March to a federal arson charge. He faced a minimum of five and a maximum of 20 years in prison.
The Tampa Police Department arrested 41 people on May 31, 2020, the night of the protests.