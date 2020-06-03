Florida sheriff recommends residents shoot looters who break into homes

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WTVO) — A sheriff in Florida says he “highly recommends” homeowner shoot any looters who attempt to break into their homes.

At a press conference Monday to recap a weekend of “civil unrest”, Sheriff Grady Judd said, “I would tell them, if you value your life, they probably shouldn’t do that in Polk County. Because the people of Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns, and they’re going to be in their homes tonight with their guns loaded, and if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns. So, leave the community alone.”

According to WTVT, Judd said there is a difference between a protester and a rioter, and rioting would not be accepted, and encouraged protesters to keep the focus on George Floyd, who he said was a victim who should be honored.

“All of that ugliness has taken away from what we’re united about,” the sheriff said. “We’re united about the conduct that you saw with George [Floyd].”

