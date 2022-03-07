PEMBROKE PINES, Fla (WTVO) — An elementary school teacher was hospitalized after a 5-year-old student attacked her, according to police.

Police said the student beat the teacher with his fists and feet after he and a 4-year-old began to throw things around in the Pines Lake Elementary School’s “Cool Down” room, according to WPLG.

First responders reported the teacher was found sitting on the ground against the classroom wall, in a “dazed” and “unresponsive” state. Officials said she was able to “blink and breathe regularly but at no point was able to vocally respond or show signs of a response.”

She was taken out on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital.

A police spokesperson told NBC News that the teacher’s condition was unknown as of Monday.

The student has been charged with “aggravated assault with hands, fist and feet,” police said.