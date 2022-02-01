Florida teen wins right to abortion without parental consent

TAMPA, Fla. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old girl in Florida has won an appeal to have an abortion without her parents permission.

According to Florida law, those under 18 who wish to have an abortion must have parental consent before talking to a doctor about the use of the abortion pill.

Court records showed the teen said she knew her parents would not give their consent, so she petitioned for a judicial bypass.

Her original petition was denied, WTVT reported, because the judge said she fell below intellectual standards. But her attorney argued that because she works, she wanted an abortion because she isn’t yet financially stable.

Judges must consider seven factors to grant a judicial bypass, including “overall intelligence; emotional development and stability; credibility and demeanor as a witness; ability to accept responsibility; ability to assess both the immediate and long-range consequences of the minor’s choices; and ability to understand and explain the medical risks of terminating her pregnancy and to apply that understanding to her decision.”

However, an appeals judge granted the request, saying, “The petitioner’s testimony demonstrates that she possesses an ability to assess the consequences of her choice and the risk it entails, as well as the intention to reassess her decision after consultation with her physician.”

Court records showed that she lives with her father and sole caregiver, who provides for her basic necessities.

The girl told the court she will gather research on the procedure, and if she goes through with it, she will have her boyfriend drive her to the clinic and her mother will pay for it.