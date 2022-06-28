FLORDIA (WTVO) — Starting July 1st, drivers in Florida could face a $114 fine for playing music too loud.

The new law allows police to ticket anyone playing music that can be heard from 25-feet away, and are even stricter when near churches, schools and hospitals, according to WESH.

“The average vehicle is about 18 feet long so that kind of gives you an idea. If I’m even two cars behind you, I’m at least 36 feet on the average,” Lt. Mike Crabb, of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, said. “Kind of just keeping the peace. Some of these stereos that are playing out there are so loud they’re actually dangerous.”

The Orange County Sheriff posted a message to Facebook last Thursday warning drivers to “Turn it down. Keep it down.”

Crabb said, “We are not trying to target someone trying to listen to music and have a good time, but, there is a limit to the noise that you can create from your vehicle.”