(WTVO) — Those who have received a flu shot may have a lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s, according to researchers from the University of Texas.

A new study, conducted by the University of Texas Health Science Center, compared unvaccinated and vaccinated patients aged 65 and older.

Those who received at least one influenza vaccine over the course of four years were 40% less likely than non-vaccinated people to develop Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers said they believed the result is due to the body’s immune system’s response to the vaccine, and there is evidence several vaccines have the same effect.

The next step is to focus on studies to determine how the immune system worsens or improves the symptoms of Alzheimer’s.