Ford: First major U.S. automaker to impose vaccine mandate

(WTVO) — 32,000 of Ford’s US salaried employees will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to CNN Business, December 8th is the deadline for most Ford workers to be vaccinated.

If employees of Ford refuse to get the vaccine without an approved medical or religious exemption, they will be put on paid leave for 30 days at the most.

After those 30 days, Ford employees’ job protection expires.

General Motors, Stellantis, and Ford employees already have a vaccine mandate in Canada.

Of the three big U.S. automakers, Ford will be the first to require its employees to be fully vaccinated.

“As we continue to put measures in place to protect our team, Ford will now require most US salaried employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8, which also aligns to federal contractor guidelines,” said a Spokesperson from Ford.