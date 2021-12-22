Former judge on Milwaukee’s Children’s Court sentenced for child pornography

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Brett Blomme, 39, was sentenced to 9 years in prison Wednesday for distribution of child pornography. At the time Blomme committed the offense, authorities say he was a Milwaukee County Children’s Court judge.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Wisconsin law enforcement received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on January 28th, 2021, that Blomme distributed 27 files of child pornography on a messaging app.

A follow up investigation showed Blomme had sent the child pornography from both his house in Cottage Grove, a residence in the Milwaukee area, and the Milwaukee County Children’s Court Center where he worked, officials said.

A search of his residence uncovered electronic devices containing messages between Blomme and other individuals that were used as evidence in the case.

“Today’s sentence sends an unambiguous message that we will track down and hold accountable those who distribute child sexual abuse material,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea. “Every time an image of child sexual abuse is shared, it re-victimizes that child. No one is above the law and I am grateful to our law enforcement partners who helped ensure that the defendant would be held accountable for his crimes.”