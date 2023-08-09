LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WTVO) — Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was sentenced to three to ten years in prison on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

Ruggs plead guilty in May to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter as a result of a November 2021 crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Trintor.

The 24-year-old could be eligible for parole after three years, according to ESPN.

Trintor was killed after being rear-ended by Ruggs around 3:39 a.m. on November 2, 2021.

Ruggs was allegedly driving at speeds up to 156 miles per hour leading up the fatal crash. Blood tests later revealed his blood-alcohol content to be twice the legal limit.

“The sentence isn’t going to bring Tina back,” Farhan Naqvi, an attorney who represented Tintor’s family, said outside the courtroom. “What we’re hoping for, more than anything, is that other deaths can be prevented from driving under the influence and reckless driving. It ruins lives. It destroys families.”

Ruggs said that after prison, he intends to counsel others “about the dangers of driving at unsafe speed and driving and drinking.”

“To the parents and family of Ms. Tintor, I sincerely apologize for the pain and suffering,” Ruggs said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.