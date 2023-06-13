MIAMI, Fla. (WTVO) — Former President Donald Trump was placed under arrest by deputy US Marshals and his booking process has been completed.

Trump is making his first appearance at a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday after being indicted on 37 charges surround the mishandling of classified documents.

According to the indictment, the former president allegedly directed dozens of storage boxes containing classified documents to be moved to his Florida property, Mar-a-Lago.

Trump and an associate are also alleged to have misled the FBI on their knowledge and handling of the documents.

The former president pleaded not guilty, conditions of bail are expected to be discussed.