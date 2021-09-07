Former Walmart exec unveils plans for futuristic $400B city, Telosa

(WTVO) — Billionaire former Walmart executive Marc Lore has unveiled plans to build a sustainable, eco-friendly American city, to the tune of $400 billion.

According to the project’s official website, the proposed city is scouting locations to build in Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Arizona, Texas or the Appalachian region.

The 150,000-acre city would include eco-friendly architecture and sustainable energy, with the addition of a drought-resistant water supply.

The project’s announcement was accompanied by digital renderings which show skyscrapers adorned with greenery, with autonomous vehicles traveling the streets (fossil-fuel powered vehicles would be banned.)

The city takes its name from the Greek word “telos” which means “higher purpose,” according to the website.

According to the plan, the city would house 5 million people within 40 years, initially launching with 50,000 residents during its initial, $25 million phase of construction, projected to be by 2030. The project planners are currently scouting for 1,500 acres, which would eventually expand to its target size.

Lore said the design plan for the city would be a “new model for society,” and promised it would be “the most open, the most fair, and most inclusive in the world.”

“If you think about Telosa being as vibrant and diverse as New York City combined the efficiency, safety, and cleanliness of a city like Tokyo, combined with the social services and sustainable services and the governance system of a city like Stockholm,” he said.