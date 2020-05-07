Fourth person charged in connection to Family Dollar Store homicide

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton has charged a fourth person related to the murder of a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Flint.

24-year-old Brya Bishop is charged with three felonies related to her actions following the shooting death of 43-year-old Calvin James Munerlyn, 43, on Friday, May 1, 2020.

Bishop is the sister of Ramonyea Bishop, 23, who is alleged to have shot and killed Munerlyn after he and his stepdad, Larry Teague, confronted Munerlyn inside the store in apparent retaliation for an altercation that had occurred moments earlier between Munerlyn and Teague’s wife, Sharmel Teague, 45.

On Monday, Prosecutor Leyton announced murder charges against Larry and Sharmel Teague and Sharmel’s son, Ramonyea Bishop, related to Munerlyns’s death.

According to the police investigation into the incident, Brya Bishop has engaged in activity that has interfered with ongoing efforts to locate and apprehend Larry Teague and Ramonyea Bishop.

As a result, Prosecutor Leyton has charged her with three felony counts including:

• Tampering with evidence, a 10-year felony

• Lying to police investigating a violent crime, a 4-year felony

• Accessory after the fact to a felony, a 5-year felony

Brya Bishop is in custody at the Genesee County Jail and will be arraigned on the charges in 67th District Court. “We continue to work hard day and night to see justice through in this tragic and senseless killing,” said Prosecutor Leyton.

“Brya Bishop’s attempts to shield family members will not be tolerated and we will likewise hold anyone else involved in offering shelter and assistance to Larry Teague or Ramonyea Bishop accountable under the law,” Prosecutor Leyton said. Prosecutor Leyton urges anyone with any information related to the whereabouts of Larry Teague or Ramonyea Bishop to contact police by dialing 9-1-1 or call Crime Stoppers completely confidentially at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

Teague and Bishop are considered armed and dangerous and are not to be approached. Sharmel Teague has been arraigned on her charges and remains in jail on no bond and has a court hearing date set for May 14

