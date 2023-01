(WTVO) — The Department of Veterans Affairs said that U.S. Military veterans can now get free emergency care if they are in a suicidal crisis.

The treatment can be done at any healthcare facility starting Tuesday. Veterans do not need to be enrolled in the Department of Veterans Affairs system to get treatment.

Vets can dial 988 followed by pressing “1” to quickly connect to support at any time. The VA wants to reduce the national veteran suicide rate by 20% by 2025.