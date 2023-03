ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There is a recall on frozen organic strawberries and tropical blend fruit because of an outbreak of Hepatitis A.

The products are sold under several brand names, including “Simply Nature, Vital Choice, Kirkland Signature and Trader Joe’s.”

They were sold at Aldi, Costco and Trader Joe’s.

The Food and Drug Administration said that five people have become sick with confirmed or probable cases. Two ended up in the hospital.