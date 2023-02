EAST LANSING, Mich. (WTVO) — Services were held on Saturday for two of the students killed in the Michigan State University mass shooting earlier this week.

Sophomore Brian Frasier, 20, was laid to rest in Grosse Point Farms, Michigan. Funeral services were held for 20-year-old Alexandria Verner a few miles away.

Junior Arielle Anderson, 19, will be laid to rest later this week.

Five more students were injured in the attack on Monday. The 43-year-old gunman had no ties to the university.