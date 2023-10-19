PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida GameStop employee is facing manslaughter charges after police say he fatally shot a fleeing shoplifter.

Derrick Guerrero was being held Wednesday at the Fort Lauderdale jail on $25,000 bail. Pembroke Pines police say the 33-year-old was working at a strip mall GameStop on Tuesday night when he confronted the shoplifter, who was allegedly stealing Pokemon trading cards.

They say that when the shoplifter ran toward the door with the merchandise, Guerrero pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired, hitting him in the side. He died three hours later at a hospital.

Jail records do not show if Guerrero has an attorney.

GameStop did not immediately respond to a phone call and email seeking comment.