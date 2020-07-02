Garden salad linked to illness outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO – JUNE 19: Fresh Express & Ready Pak Pre-Packaged salad sits on the shelf at a Bell Market grocery store June 19, 2003 in San Francisco, California. Packaged salad which was near non-existent a decade ago has become the second fastest selling item on grocery shelves behind bottle water, overall the retail market for bagged salad is $2 billion annually. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An illness is caused by the microscopic Cyclospora parasite, which is believed to be linked to packaged garden salads sold across the Midwest.

The prepackaged salads are manufactured by Fresh Express and were sold between June 6th and June 26th.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you can identify the recalled products by looking for the Product Code, located in the upper right-hand corner of the front of the package. The recall includes products marked with the letter “Z” at the beginning of the Product Code, followed by the number “178” or lower. A full listing of recalled products is available on the Fresh Express recall page.

Symptoms, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, include:

Frequent bouts of watery diarrhea (the most common symptom)

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Cramping, bloating, and/or increased gas

Nausea (vomiting is less common)

Fatigue

Low-grade fever

If you think you may be infected with Cyclospora, you should consult your physician. Identification of this parasite in stool requires special kinds of laboratory techniques that are not routinely used. Therefore, your physician should specifically request testing for this parasite. More than one stool sample may need to be checked to find the organism.

This infection and its symptoms can last for months if untreated. If a person ill from cyclosporiasis is not treated, symptoms can persist for several weeks to a month or more. Some symptoms, such as diarrhea, can return; and some symptoms, such as fatigue, may continue after the gastrointestinal symptoms have gone away. There is treatment, but it is a sulfa-based drug to which some persons are allergic.

