(WTVO) — There may be some relief for gas prices headed into the new year, according to GasBuddy’s “2023 Fuel Outlook.”

The national average price of gas next year is forecasted to drop nearly 50 cents per gallon, compared to 2022. GasBuddy reported that continuing improvement in refinery capacity will help alleviate gasoline and diesel prices.

High levels of uncertainty remain, however, due to Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine and continuing economic concerns. GasBuddy analysists said that a $4 national average remains possible ahead of, and during, the summer driving season.