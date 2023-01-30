ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Many people choose to drive an electric car to save money on gas, but a new study says that gas-powered cars might be cheaper.

A recent report from the Anderson Economic Group found that it was cheaper to fuel a mid-priced gasoline-powered vehicle than to charge a similarly price electric vehicle at home.

They found that the combustion engine driver spent about $11.29 per 100 miles, while the EV driver spent $11.60 per 100 miles.

That cost was even higher if a driver were to recharge at a charging station. Those drivers spent over $14 per 100 miles.

Many EV fans are skeptical about the study, though, saying it makes some questionable assumptions to make its claims about electric cars.