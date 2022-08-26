LOS ANGELES (WTVO) — Boxer George Foreman is facing two civil suits from two women who say he sexually assaulted them in the 1970s, when they were underage.

According to ESPN, the women filed separate suits Wednesday in Los Angeles. Although Foreman is not named in the suits, they describe him as the professional boxer who defeated Joe Frazier in 1973 to become the heavyweight champion of the world before losing the title to Muhammad Ali in 1974.

Denise F. claims she met Foreman when she was 8 and had sex with him when she was 15.

Gwen H. said she met Foreman when she was 9 and that he raped her when she was 15. She claims Foreman told her that he would fire her father, who worked for him as a boxing advisor, if she did not consent.

Foreman, 73, has denied the allegations.

“Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family,” he said in a statement. “I don’t pick fights, but I don’t run away from them either.”

The suits follow a 2020 California law which extended the statute of limitations on sexual abuse claims.

Both women are seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages.