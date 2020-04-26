Georgia man runs every day with American flag to inspire and unite during pandemic

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) — Spring has sprung, but cities across the country have not. Fear of the coronavirus has kept many people away, except for one man on a mission.

Michael Alberse made a commitment three weeks ago to lift up his community and country after the pandemic cost him his tech support job.

“The reason I do it it’s a show of unity, solidarity between all of us. Whether you run, go to work, we’re all in this thing together,” Alberse said.

Each day, he runs 6.2 miles through the heart of the city with “Old Glory,” another name for the American flag, by his side. He said it’s a reminder that we’re all united.

“There’s a lot of times where the flag is carrying me, and I’m not carrying the flag,” Alberse said.

He’s logged more than 100 miles running the same route as the Peachtree Road Race, the world’s largest 10K, while lifting spirits along the way.

“I think that’s amazing. He’s keeping his mind right and his body right, so good things are going to come to him. A lot of people out here will clap for him when they see him come by,” resident Steve Morris said.

But just like life, Michael’s run has its ups and downs. He said his motivation comes from within.

“I was in New York and New Jersey during 9-11, so it makes me think of that a bit,” Alberse said.

“Thank God that some people actually care and care enough to get out there and get out of bed every morning and run 6.2 miles just to show we’re going to be alright America; we’re going to be alright,” Morris said.

So, rain or shine Michael Alberse will run with his flag whose broad stripes and bright stars are sure to help everyone through this perilous fight.

“My commitment when I started doing this to do it every day until this thing is over,” Alberse said.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!



Copyright © 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.