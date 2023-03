ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The maker of a popular powdered infant formula is voluntarily recalling one of its products.

Gerber announced the recall of some of its “Good Start SoothePro” formula because it may be contaminated with bacteria. The formula was made between January 2-18 and sold at stores across the country.

The company said that no products have shown any signs of bacterial contamination so far, but the products are being recalled out of an abundance of caution.