(WTVO) — The Biden administration’s push to increase access to COVID-19 treatments now includes free delivery of Paxlovid.

The service is available locally for people who have their prescription filled at Walgreens and live in what is considered a “socially vulnerable community.” That group includes people without vehicles, those with disabilities or older adults.

People in that group can request the free delivery on the Walgreens website or app. The pills will arrive via Uber Health or DoorDash.

Paxlovid has been found to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from a COVID-19 infection.