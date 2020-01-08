Get Paid $4,000 to be a theme park tester

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Calling all thrillseekers!

A travel company has a new offer that you don’t want to pass up.

The UK-based vacation company Ocean Florida is looking for a theme park tester to ride roller coasters in Orlando for three weeks in April or May.

“We have the job of a lifetime up-for-grabs, where one successful candidate and a friend will be sent to several theme parks throughout Florida. Their mission? To test and fully experience everything from rides, fireworks, and shows, to the tastiness of the food and the cuddliness of the much-loved Disney characters,” the job listing says.

The new theme park tester must be a UK resident and will have to be able to travel to Florida for the job. They will be tasked with rating each park based on overall experience, quality and variety of food & drink, souvenirs & brand merchandise, suitability for families/couples, thrill factor for each ride, show, and display, parades, and photo ops.

And all for a very sweet salary of $3,950.

The successful applicant will be given a GoPro camera to capture” top-notch photo/video content for each element of your experience,” and must record a daily video diary.

The theme park tester is allowed to bring one partner, friend or family member.

The company will cover travel accommodations for testers and their plus-ones.

Think you have what it takes? Click here to apply. But do it fast! The job listing will expire on Jan. 31.

