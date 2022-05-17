CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A 7-year-old girl was injured Tuesday after a gun in a backpack went off, officials said.

Officials said the incident happened at Disney Magnet School, at 4140 N. Marine Drive, according to WLS.

The school emailed parents saying the gun was on school grounds and in the backpack when it hit the floor, discharged, and caused damage and debris.

The girl suffered a graze wound to the stomach and was treated at Lurie’s Children’s Hospital.

The school said it is working with Chicago Police to make a safety plan moving forward, WGN reported.