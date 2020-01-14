Girl killed, brother missing after being swept out to sea with their father

PORTLAND, Ore. (CNN) – The family whose children were taken by a sneaker wave at Cannon Beach on Saturday thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers “during this horrific tragedy.”

Jeremy Stiles, 47, is recovering from hypothermia at Seaside Hospital. Their daughter Lola, 7, died at a hospital, while the body of 4-year-old William has not been recovered.

The family was walking along a beach trail when a sneaker wave came up and pulled them into the Pacific Ocean.

At the time of the incident, family members said the children’s mother and grandmother were out shopping for dinner.

The Stiles family lives in the Montavilla neighborhood and recently opened a coffee shop on NE Glisan, Mother Lovin’ Coffee.

Robb Radford, who’s known the family for about 7 years, said the kids went to school very close to their house. “That whole family, they love their kids. They love each other and they’re really tight,” he said.

“I can’t imagine what they’re going through. My heart and my prayers go out to them.”

The US Coast Guard said they discontinued the search for William.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!



Copyright © 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.