DETROIT, Mich. (WTVO) — General Motors said it idled its plant in Kansas City, Kansas and laid off 2,000 workers indefinitely as a result of a strike by the United Auto Workers.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the Fairfax Assembly Plant was idled around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The plant manufactures the Cadillac XT4 SUV and the Chevrolet Malibu sedan.

“It is unfortunate that the UAW leadership’s decision to call a strike at Wentzville Assembly has already had a negative ripple effect, with GM’s Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas being idled today and most of its represented team members leaving the plant as there is no work available,” read a GM statement given to the media Wednesday afternoon. “This is due to a shortage of critical stampings supplied by Wentzville’s stamping operations to Fairfax.”

The UAW organized a strike at three U.S. automotive plants owned by the “Big Three” of American automakers, GM, Ford, and Stellantis. The UAW launched a “targeted” strike at GM’s Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri on Friday when contract negotiations fell through. Wentzville builds the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon pickups.

“We have said repeatedly that nobody wins in a strike, and that effects go well beyond our employees on the plant floor and negatively impact our customers, suppliers and the communities where we do business, such as in greater Kansas City,” GM’s statement read. “What happened to our Fairfax team members is a clear and immediate demonstration of that fact. We will continue to bargain in good faith with the union to reach an agreement as quickly as possible.”

Stellantis announced it expects to lay off 370 workers in Ohio and Indiana after workers went on strike at its Toledo Assembly Complex.

Ford said it laid off 600 employees at its Michigan Assembly Plant as a consequence of the strikes.

The UAW said it would pay workers affected by the strikes $500 a week. UAW President Shawn Fain announced a second wave of plants that will go on strike if automakers do not provide “substantive” offers by this coming Friday at noon.