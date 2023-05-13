(WTVO) — General Motors (GM) is recalling close to a million cars due to a potential airbag safety issue.

The recall affects certain Buick Enclaves, Chevy Traverses and GMC Acadias from 2014-2017. GM said that a manufacturer defect can cause their airbag inflators to explode.

The National High Traffic Safety Administration has asked ARC Automotive, the manufacturer, to recall the inflators. ARC, however, said that there is no issue.

The Highway Administration said that malfunctions have killed at least two people in the U.S. and Canada.