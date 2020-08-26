GoFundMe for Jacob Blake raises over $1.4M

KENOSHA, WI (AP) – In just a day, an online fundraiser for the man shot Sunday by a Wisconsin police officer has raised over $1 million.

On Monday morning, a GoFundMe campaign was created to benefit Jacob Blake. Since then, more than 40,000 people have donated to the “Justice for Jacob Blake” drive and as of 5:30 p.m., they had pledged approximately $1,120,780, the website shows.

Page organizer Julia Jackson said it was created by the family of the man who was shot by police in Kenosha.

The GoFundMe page says the money will go toward Jacob’s medical bills, family expenses, legal representation, support for his six children and therapy costs.

Blake’s father told the Chicago Sun-Times that he was told his son was shot eight times during the Sunday evening confrontation with police and was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Anger over the shooting spilled into the streets of Kenosha for a second night Monday, with police again firing tear gas at hundreds of protesters who defied a curfew, threw bottles and shot fireworks at law enforcement guarding the courthouse.

The southeastern Wisconsin city became the nation’s latest flashpoint in a summer of racial unrest after cellphone footage of police shooting Blake as he reached into his SUV — apparently while three of his children were sitting in the vehicle — circulated widely on social media. The 29-year-old was hospitalized in serious condition.

The shooting drew condemnation from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who also called out 125 members of the National Guard on Monday after protesters set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear the previous night.

