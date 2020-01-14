Gone in 22 seconds! Wisconsin woman’s car stolen on camera

SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CNN) — Twenty-two seconds: that’s all it took for thieves to steal a woman’s car in Wisconsin.

The car’s owner ran inside her house to grab her lunch. By the time she walked back outside it was gone.

With her car running in the driveway, Samantha Biallas headed back inside her Shorewood home.

“I ran in, got my lunch and then I came back and my car was gone,” she said.

The 22 second heist was captured on her Nest camera.

In the video, a man darts from a vehicle into Biallas` unlocked car.

In seconds, the cars pull off together.

“I think that this probably isn`t their first rodeo,” she said.

Biallis says her now missing Mazda had meaning.

“If you feel comfortable coming forward, I`m offering a $700 reward,” she said.

The Shorewood Police Department says this was one of two car thefts to happen in recent days.

If you recognize the person in the video, give police a call.

