Good samaritan survives 75-Foot fall

CHARLOTTE, NC (WCNC) – A 24-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina man says he is lucky to be alive after falling 75 feet from an I-85 bridge.

It happened early Wednesday morning in Salisbury, on the Yadkin River Bridge.

It was an accident; Jeremiah Cribb was simply helping someone else on the side of I-85 when he fell while trying to avoid being hit by an 18-wheeler.

First responders rushed to help, shocked when they found him responsive. Five different agencies worked together using a rope rescue to get him to safety.

It was an extraordinary emergency with the outcome you’d never expect.

“I was not supposed to get up,” Jeremiah Cribb said over the phone to WCNC Charlotte. “Right now, I’m not supposed to be talking to you guys.”

Cribb, who lives in Charlotte, was driving for FedEx when he saw someone who needed help. He didn’t think twice about stopping but with cars whizzing past, he was forced to make a split-second decision.

“It was so pitch black and dark I couldn’t see it,” he said. “I didn’t know when I jumped I was actually going to be falling 75 feet down. I just thought I was landing on the median.”



