Google and YouTube restored after outage reported

(NEXSTAR) — Google was experiencing a major outage Monday morning, according to Downdetector.

Several Google services, including YouTube, Gmail, Google Suite and Google Maps, began seeing problems around 6:30 a.m. ET.

More than 36,000 claims of issues with Google were reported to DownDetector Monday, as of 6 a.m. Roughly 124,000 claims of issues with YouTube, and 31,000 claims with Gmail were reported.

We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 14, 2020

Google has confirmed issues with Gmail and Google Drive that’s affecting “a majority of users.” The company said it’s working to resolve the problem.

Google’s tracked service issues on its workspace dashboard, as of 7:37 a.m. EST.

Google is tracking the problems on its workspace status dashboard.

Forbes reported that many Google cloud services were brought down by an ongoing issue with the company’s servers, leaving millions of users without access.

To track ongoing reports of outages, visit DownDetector’s website.

