Google announces ‘career certificates’ to help workers find jobs

(CNN/WTVO)–Google is lending a helping hand to unemployed workers amid the pandemic.

The search engine says it plans to fund 100,000 need-based career certification scholarships.

Google’s Senior Vice President of Global Affairs, Kent Walker, says the certificate programs are in data analytics, user experience design and project management.

No college degrees or prior experience are needed, and Google says it considers their certificates as a four-year degree.

The curriculums are constructed and taught by Google employees through Coursera, an online learning platform with a subscription fee of $49 a month.

The programs take roughly six-months to finish.

