Gov. Evers to send 500 National Guard troops to Kenosha

Garbage and dump trucks were set ablaze on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 by rioters near the Kenosha County Courthouse where they had been set up to prevent damage to the building. The building was still damaged and was closed on Monday. (Sean Krajacic/Kenosha News via AP)

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that he had authorized 500 members of the National Guard to support law enforcement in Kenosha after three days of civil unrest.

Evers declared a state of emergency on Tuesday.

Tuesday marked the third night of racially charged unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday.

Cellphone footage of police shooting Blake as he reached into his SUV — apparently while three of his children were sitting in the vehicle — circulated widely on social media. The 29-year-old was hospitalized in serious condition.

On Tuesday, anti-police protesters had earlier set off fireworks and threw bottles at the county courthouse, and police fired off tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Later, two people were killed and another injured in a shooting that was seen on video.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Illinois, was charged with first degree murder after allegedly killing two people and injuring another during unrest on the streets of Kenosha Tuesday night.

