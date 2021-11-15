Governor Pritzker attends infrastructure bill signing

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVO) — President Joe Biden signed his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law.

Governor J.B. Pritzker was there to represent Illinois during the signing. The package will begin to fund infrastructure projects across the country, and Illinois will see about $17 billion from the bill.

That money is expected to go towards things like fixing roads, bridges, electrical grids and public transportation systems.

Governor Pritzker called it work that is already underway.

“We’ve been hard at work fixing our roads and our waterways and our airports. Now, this is going to accelerate things, and allow us to do more,” Pritzker said. “It’s going to put a a lot of people to work. So, I would say, in Illinois, we’re already seeing the transformation.”

Congress is still working to pass the President’s bigger “Build Back Better” bill. It would include even more funding for Illinois projects.