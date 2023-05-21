LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTVO) — A father was killed and his two children were injured after a hand grenade went off at a Northwest Indiana home on Saturday evening.

Lake County Sherriff’s officers responded just before 6:30 p.m. to the explosion in the 3400 block of W. Lakeshore Drive, according to WLS. The family had been going through a grandfather’s belongings when the hand grenade was found.

Someone reportedly pulled the pin, causing it to detonate.

Police found Bryan Niedert, 47, unresponsive at the scene. He was later pronounced dead. His 18-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son were transported to a local hospital with shrapnel wounds.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Investigation Unit are investigating.