Grieving mother asks for prayers for 1-month-old son who was shot in the chest

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WTVO) — A mother is asking for prayers be sent for her one-month-old baby, who is clinging to life after being shot in the chest.

According to KABB, baby Armani Cazares, who was born February 25th, has been in intensive care since he was shot by his mother’s 19-year-old boyfriend on Saturday.

“It’s a nightmare. My son was here and now he’s not,” Armani’s mother, Daisy Delacruz, 18, said. “Now the doctors are telling me he’s not going to make it. That there’s no hope. That he’s practically brain dead.”

Armani was allegedly shot by Delacruz’s boyfriend, Lance Tello, Jr. Tello is also accused of shooting his own mother and 14-year-old sister around 2 a.m. on April 4th

Photo courtesy Bexar County Sheriff’s Department

Delacruz said Tello said he was feeling stressed at work and asked her to pick him up early from the noodle restaurant where he worked on Friday.

On Saturday morning, Delacruz said, “And I’m talking to him and telling him, ‘I’m sorry you’re feeling like this, but can you just talk to me?’ He still doesn’t talk to me.”

She said Tello stood up and looked at himself in the mirror for a few minutes before reaching “between the mattresses and I see him pull out a gun. He has no emotion in his face, he’s just looking at me with this evil look.”

Delacruz said he pointed the gun at her, and she said, “And he’s looking at my baby, and I’m telling him, ‘You’re not going to shoot my baby.’ But before I could push him away from me, the gun goes off. And then I’m deaf. And then I turn around and I see my son. My son is on the floor and he’s turning blue.”

Photo: Michelle Montez via GoFundMe

Following the shooting, Tello shot his mother and sister. Both victims are expected to recover.

Tello was arrested and taken to the Bexar County Jail.

Delacruz said Armani’s future remains uncertain. “They’re telling me, ‘Whenever you give us the okay, we’ll take him off the ventilator,'” she said. “I’m not going to do that anytime soon. I don’t want to let go just yet.”

She asks everyone “Keep praying. I know there’s still hope.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover baby Armani’s medical costs.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

