Grocery stores not expected to return to normal this year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – SEPTEMBER 12: The bread shelves are bare in a grocery store as people stock up on food ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 12, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Florence slowed its approach to the U.S. today and was expected to turn south, stalling along the North […]

(WTVO) — Those expecting grocery store shelves to return to normal this year are in for some disappointing news.

According to CNN Business, the country’s largest grocers are telling stores they have limited number of products available, from Rice Krispies Treats to McCormick spices, and from Marie Callender frozen meals to Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavors.

The grocery chains claim the lack of labor and transportation is throttling supply chains nationwide.

The shortages “will be a challenge in the grocery industry,” according to Steve Howard, vice president of merchandising at Bristol Farms, a grocery chain in California, who said suppliers are warning of potential shortages of foods, glass jars and packaging containers.

Some chains, like Costco and Sam’s Club, have instated purchase limits on paper products and cleaning supplies

CNN reported that 18% of beverages, 15% of frozen foods, 16% of snacks, 15% of candy and 18% of bakery items were out of stock at stores during the week ending on October 3, according to the latest data from IRI

Candy maker Mondelez said it is experiencing limited availability on its Sour Patch Kids and Swedish fish, Toblerone chocolate and Halls cough drops, and said it expects supply won’t return to normal until February or March of 2022.

Mondelez said the company is facing “high demand for labor” and “logistics challenges” in an email.

McCormick told CNN that it’s U.S. bottle supplier had shut down due to a Covid-19 related issue. Unilever said labor shortages had caused it to deprioritize production of certain products, like Ben & Jerry’s Cold Brew Caramel Latte and Ice Cream Sammie flavors.