RICHMOND, Va. (WTVO) — Two people are dead, and five others wounded, after a gunman opened fire at a high school graduation on Tuesday.

It happened after a ceremony at Virginia Commonwealth University for Huguenot High School, according to Reuters. A man armed with four handguns fired into the crowd at, police said.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in the incident, who had fled the scene on foot. Police said that he knew one of the victims, shooting at him in the crowd that had just come out of the ceremony. The incident appeared to be about that one person.

The deceased are two men aged 18 and 36, according to interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards. A 31-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries, while men aged 14, 32, 55 and 58 are expected to survive their injuries.

In addition, a 9-year-old girl was stuck by a car in the ensuing chaos. Many others were injured in falls.

Edwards said during a press conference that the shooter’s behavior was “disgusting and cowardly.”

“When you have a crowd like this, innocent people are going to be caught up in the mayhem, and that’s what happened today. ” Edwards said. “Obviously, this should have been a safe space…It’s just incredibly tragic that someone decided to bring a gun to this incident and rain terror on our community.”

This was the country’s 279th mass shooting in the first 157 days of 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The suspect is likely to be charged with two counts of Second-Degree Murder, as well as other offenses, according to Edwards.