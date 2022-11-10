(WTVO) — The United States Marine Corps turns 247 years old on November 10th, 2022.

The Marine Corps began in Philadelphia during the Revolutionary War, in 1775.

A tavern served as its first recruiting headquarters.

The Marines use the Latin phrase “Semper Fidelis” as their motto, which represents “an eternal and collective commitment to the success of our battles, the progress of our Nation, and the steadfast loyalty to the fellow Marines we fight alongside,” according to the U.S. Marines website.

Commandant Gen. David Berger and Sergeant Major Troy Black posted the 2022 birthday message to all Marines on YouTube.

As of 2022, there are currently 177,000 active duty Marines in the corps.