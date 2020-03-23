Harbor Freight to donate entire supply of protective personal equipment to 24-hr emergency room hospitals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Harbor Freight Tools has announced that they are donating their entire supply of personal protective equipment products to hospitals that have 24-hour emergency rooms.

In a press release, the company stated that they will be providing N95 masks, face shields, and 5 and 7 mil nitrile gloves to hospitals that are in need. The company is asking the office of procurement at hospitals that are in need of the items to contact Harbor Freight.

Those who don’t work at a hospital but would like the company to donate to a hospital with a 24-hour emergency room that is in need are asked to email them at hospitalhelp@harborfreight.com. Individuals who submit an email are asked to identify the hospital’s city and state in the subject line.

Harbor Freight urges the public not to call local stores or their call center to make requests. Additionally, the public is asked not to contact hospitals as they are busy helping patients.

Hospitals that the company is able to help will email them with a voucher when the supplies are ready to pick up at their local Harbor Freight Tools store.

