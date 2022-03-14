WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — Rachel Levine, the first openly transgender head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has been named one of USA Today’s Women of the Year.

Levine served as Pennsylvania’s top-ranking health official from 2017 to 2021 and became, for many, the face of the state’s COVID-19 response. President Joe Biden nominated her to the Department of Health and Human Services last January, and she was confirmed in March 2021.

“I really feel that everything I’ve ever done, whether it was in academic medicine, in education, in clinical research, seeing my patients in my role in public health, in Pennsylvania and now my role nationally…has all led to this moment in terms of helping the nation through this greatest public health crisis that we have faced in over a hundred years,” Levine told USA Today.

Levine is the highest-ranking transgender official in the United States, USA Today noted.