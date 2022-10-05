The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has released helicopter footage showing a deadly crash involving a stolen Maserati in the early hours of October 2 in St Petersburg, Florida.

One person was killed and two others were badly injured in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

“Patrol deputies attempted to stop the vehicle however, it accelerated to over 100 miles per hour,” the sheriff’s office said. “Deputies did not pursue the vehicle. The driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to hit a curb and flip over. One of the juveniles was announced deceased at the scene while two were transported to the hospital with critical injuries.”

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri previously said the juveniles had stolen the car after they opened its doors and found keys inside.

