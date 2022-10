(WTVO) — A helium shortage is not just deflating party decorations, but could impact how doctors run medical tests as well.

Hospitals use liquid helium to keep the magnets inside MRI machines cool. The machine cannot run without it, and doctors will not be able to get high resolution scans of the body.

Shutdowns at some of the largest producers in the world, including plants in Texas and Russia, have led to limited helium supplies.