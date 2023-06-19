ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The theft of catalytic converters has reached epidemic levels in parts of America as thieves target the high-value precious minerals inside them.

According to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times, the theft of catalytic converters has reached an epidemic in the Chicago area, with 17,000 stolen since 2019.

A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system that creates a chemical reaction that turns harmful air pollutants into less-harmful substances before they’re expelled through the muffler.

Since 1975, all gasoline-powered vehicles in the United States are equipped with catalytic converters to comply with federal EPA regulations.

Data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) showed that Illinois was in the top five states in the country for catalytic converter thefts between 2020-2022.

CARFAX, known for tracking repairs and accidents on vehicles across the country, looked at catalytic converter replacements from millions of service records to come up with an estimated number of thefts in 2022: 153,000 — a 2% increase from the year prior.

It is not uncommon for a stolen catalytic converter to sell for as much as $300 in the Rockford area.

According to the NICB, catalytic converters contain three precious metals: palladium, rhodium, and platinum.

CARFAX said that the most targeted vehicles are:

Ford F Series Truck

Honda Accord

Toyota Prius

Ford Explorer

Ford Econoline

Chevrolet Equinox

Chevrolet Silerado

Toyota Tacoma

Chevrolet Cruze

Cars that have had their catalytic converter removed will have a loud exhaust sound, a darker exhaust, sluggish acceleration, and a check engine light will display.

There are different anti-theft devices that drivers can install on their car to protect the catalytic converter, ranging from $300-$800. These include a steel shield that fits over the converter, which takes time and extra tools to remove.

Another option is a cage made of high-strength steel, which is difficult to cut, or stainless-steel cables welded from the converter to the car’s frame.

Todd Foreman, director of law enforcement outreach for Scrap Recycling Industries, said to NPR that drivers could also consider painting their catalytic converter with a bright colored, high-temperature paint.

He said that this could put off a person from stealing the converter, as they would have to scrap off the paint before selling it.

“If they climb under a car and see it’s spray-painted,” Foreman said, “they know they’re more likely to be caught stealing those catalytic converters.”